Seven tax preparers plead guilty to filing false returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Seven tax return preparers in Charlotte have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States by preparing and filing false tax returns.

Joseph Octave and Vonyeda Carson pleaded guilty on Jan. 12, 2021, while Melissa Greene, Natisha Holloman, Kimberly Joline, Whitney Vargas-Medrano and Wendia Courtois pleaded guilty earlier in 2020.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, Octave, who was referred to in court today as the “mastermind” pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns.

Octave owned and operated Kapital Financial Services, a tax preparation business with two offices located in Charlotte.

From 2014 through at least 2019, Octave and certain employees, specifically Carson, Courtois, Vargas-Medrano, Greene, Holloman, and Joline conspired to falsify clients’ tax returns to fraudulently increase IRS refunds. Octave trained employees on filing false returns even giving them scripts.

Today in court the US Attorney’s Office indicated four of the seven defendants have cooperated including Greene and Holloman who both received probation today. Octave has not cooperated and his sentence has yet to be scheduled.