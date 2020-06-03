Service dogs-in-training team up with brewery to deliver beer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Puppies training to be service dogs will embark on another adventure this week. Delivering beer. Pilot Brewing Company is teaming up with Project 2 Heal to bring the puppies along and raise awareness and money for the non-profit.

“When you can bring those two things together why not?” asked Rachael Hudson, the head brewer for Pilot Brewing.

Hudson cares deeply about the non-profit. Over the years of hosting events, she has grown to love the mission and now serves on the organization’s board.

“Everything we’ve known as a way to collaborate has changed. We can’t just get together and serve beer like we used to,” Hudson said. Before the pandemic hit, Hudson would host events and raise money for non-profits all while bringing people together. The need still exists for these non-profits even though her taproom isn’t operating like it used to.

Pilot Brewing, like many other breweries, has turned to canning beer to be able to sell to customers and bring money in. Deliveries have also helped keep the small business afloat which did receive a loan.

River and Poe are two of the puppies in training. It can be quite costly to train and raise a service dog. It’s too early to know who they will be helping but the non-profit starts the process of training.

“They still have real costs. They have to eat and have trainers so there is a real need to help these charities as Pilot Brewing,” Hudson explained.

The non-profit will help determine the dog’s demeanor and who they may be able to help. Outings and activities like the beer delivery are important for the dog too. It helps with socialization.

Deliveries will take place around the metro Charlotte area on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and in Waxhaw on Friday. All of the tips the precious puppies earn will go back to the non-profit which tries to connect people to service dogs a little bit quicker and at a reduced cost.

River and Poe are sure to spread a little love one beer at a time.

“How doesn’t a puppy bring you joy? Especially one that’s ready to bring you a beer,” Hudson said.

Guests can order their beer on the brewery’s website, by clicking here.