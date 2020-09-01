Serious flooding leaves homes damaged, washes cars away in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A muddy mess is left behind in Salisbury after flooding forced some out of their homes, swept cars away and left others in need of rescue.

In some areas, water-filled apartments, getting as high as neighbors’ power sockets, and was strong enough to put cars into creeks.

Cell phone video taken Monday from the Wellington Hills Community shows just how bad it was and it only got worse. Water rescues had to take place to get people stuck in their homes, out.

“Next thing you know, I heard people talking and hollering, and I got up and saw my cars floating,” neighbor Thurmond Cowan said.

Cowan was one of the lucky ones. His home was spared, but his cars and more specifically his Jaguar, wound up in the creek.

“They said it never flooded like this, and it never happened here,” Cowan said.

Scenes like this were seen in various spots, specifically in and just off the Catawba College Campus. The apartments were on one side, but the practice baseball field became a literal lake, and just off the other side campus water was receding but still high up.

“It’s the highest I’ve ever seen it,” said Chase Roseman, whose backyard flooded.

For some, though, the water took its toll. FOX 46 talked off-camera with some who either were or had family in the condominiums that flooded out in Wellington Hills.

The insides of the homes are caked in mud, and they’re trying to salvage what they can.

“I’m just glad everyone’s safe and no one got injured here,” Cowan said.

FOX 46 was told the areas are prone to flooding, but the sheer amount of the water was something no one expected.







