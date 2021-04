CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was injured in a serious crash in west Charlotte, according to Medic.

An Amazon Prime truck and a vehicle collided at Tuckaseegee Road and Wilkinson Boulevard. It appears the car slid underneath the truck somehow.

The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time, but Medic says they were facing serious injuries at the time they were transported to the hospital.

