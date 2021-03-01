Senior spring break? Older citizens take advantage of travel as vaccines go out, cases go down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s no secret that spring break for college seniors isn’t looking like it normally would this year, thanks to COVID-19.

That, however, is opening up the door for some senior citizens to be able to safely travel for a spring break of their own– turning ‘social’ distancing into ‘coastal’ distancing for those already vaccinated.

Sunny skies and sandy beaches– there’s no doubt that spring break is something every high school and college student looks forward to each year.

“Obviously, I’d love to go on a spring break,” said UNCC Student Avery Andolina. “You only get four years of college.”

But this year, spring breaks everywhere are looking a lot different– even for UNC Charlotte.

“Spring break was actually the first week of February,” Andolina said. “Two and a half weeks after we started school.”

And with colleges and universities all across the nation having to adjust the allotted time for spring break travel, it’s leaving room for one age group to get up and get out of town finally.

“I feel trapped,” said Nely Flatow, who just received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “I really do.”

“We do a lot of cruising,” Michael Flatow said. He also received his second dose recently. “Cruise ships just don’t appeal to me at the moment.”

For the last year, in fact, the Flatows have spent their time mostly cooped up inside, plagued by the pandemic.

“We’ve watched every season of every show,” Nely said. “We have not gone to a restaurant and just sat there. We’ve really only left for medical appointments and sometimes early shopping during senior hours.”

They haven’t taken a real trip or done much of anything since back in January of 2020.

“We’ve cancelled a bunch of trips we had planned,” said Michael Flatow. “We have credits all over the place,” added Nely.

But travel for the duo will soon be back on the table. The two are ready for a post vaccination vacation.

“We are going to Captiva for two weeks,” Nely said.

And they aren’t alone. According to a January survey by the travel agency “Virtuoso,” 83 percent of people over the age of 77 said they were more ready to travel this year than last. 95 percent of that group said they would wait to travel until after they got the vaccine.

“Older adults have said their anxiety has dramatically dropped– and that is the first feeling.” said AARP’s Mark Hensley.

The vaccine is giving seniors a bit of a new lease on life.

“It will take away the fear and paranoia,” said Michael. “I don’t see a lot of difference in the lifestyle– we will still wear our masks and be careful.. but I feel a little safer going shopping with a mask on.. but until they figure out if we can transmit it, we have to be careful for ourselves and others– but we will be a lot less paranoid.”

While the Flatows aren’t quite ready to get back on an airplane just yet, per se, they’ll soon be driving to Florida for some coastal distancing– to have a senior spring break of their own.

“We stay at a condo, so it’s safe,” Michael said. “And the beach we stay at is empty– so it’s a place you can go to if you’re driving even if you don’t get vaccinated, really.”

Eventually, the two will be able to hit the skies and the seas again– but for now, they just feel very lucky that a socially distant trip to Florida is in their future as their first coastal get away since the start of COVID.

“We are just happy we are moving toward some level of normality,” Michael said.