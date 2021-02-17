Seneca Square Shopping Center sold for $10 million

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– The aging shopping center on Tyvola and South Boulevard is about to get a multi-million dollar facelift after being sold to a Chicago real estate company.

The Seneca Square shopping center was sold to Centrum Realty and Development for $10 million, according to records.

“I have sewed all my life,” said Regina Lee, who works at the Charlotte Sewing Ctr., located next to an Office Depot, auto detail and shoe repair, a dentist, and a smoke shop. “I wouldn’t know what life is like without sewing.”

The shop has been part of the fabric of the community for more than 30 years. Lee has worked here for more than a decade. Even during the pandemic, she says business hasn’t lost a stitch.

“So many people are sewing and making masks,” she said.

Developers want to bring in new retail and fast-casual dining to the nearly 80,000 square foot property.

“This property for us was just all about potential,” said Centrum Realty managing partner Larry Powers, who moved to Charlotte. “Specifically, unmet potential.”

Powers says the location – near the South Park Mall with access to residential homes and a busy part of town – is ideal.

“We felt like this center had so much potential to meet the demands of Madison Park and meet the demands of that commuter traffic,” said Powers, “and it wasn’t meeting those demands now.”

Dr. Yongquiang Chu, the director of the Childress Klein Center for Real Estate at UNC Charlotte, says the investment reflects confidence in the growth potential of areas like lower south end, and says the pandemic has primed these sort of deals with many businesses in distress.

“This area has a lot of young people so it’s probably a good idea to invest a little more at this point in time,” said Dr. Chu. “It’s a good time to do something with this shopping center because there’s not much business right now due to the pandemic.”

The shopping center hasn’t changed since the 1980s, which is why Lee and her customers are excited for what’s in store.

“Oh that’s beautiful,” said Lee, when shown a photo of the renderings.

“Holy moly,” her customer said.

“That’s quite the transformation,” said Lee.

Powers says he will talk with tenants over the next six months to get a sense of how well their businesses are performing. Dr. Chu says it’s likely Centrum will buy some businesses out of their lease to make way for new retail.

He plans to spend several million on a facelift for the aging shopping center.