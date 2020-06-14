Seneca Police search for 2 missing children with aunt

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Seneca Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help to locate three missing people from within the city.

Bryson Skinner, 8, and Ryleigh Skinner, 6, were left with their 23-year-old aunt Alexus Skinner while a parent was working, according to Seneca Police.

They were gone when the parent arrived to pick them up Sunday morning.

Police say the tag number of the aunt’s car was run by a Georgia State Trooper at 3:30 a.m. near Augusta, Georgia.

At this time, police say there is no indication that the children are in danger or that foul play is involved.

The situation does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert at this time.

The aunt’s vehicle is a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country mini-van, black in color, bearing SC License 764 4NK.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Seneca Police Department at 864-885-2.