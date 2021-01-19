Sen. Richard Burr will not face charges in insider trading investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina Senator Richard Burr won’t be facing any criminal charges related to an insider trading investigation, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ says they have closed his case. Last year, the senator was accused of selling off millions in stock days before the coronavirus caused markets to plummet.

On Feb. 13, 2020, Burr and his wife sold 33 stocks in Wyndham Hotels and Resorts and Extended Stay America, along with Park Hotels and Resorts, valued between $628,000 and $1.7 million, according to Senate records.

He said he made the trades based solely on public information, not information he received from the committee, and he asked the Senate Ethics Committee to review the sales after they were made public.

Burr was asked to resign and stepped aside as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee due to the investigation.

FOX 46 is asking authorities for information as to why that decision was made.