Senator Graham says election ends in concession speech or court challenge

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Senator Lindsey Graham says he will give Trump’s legal fund $500,000.

“It means the president should fight hard,” Graham said Friday during a news conference.

The South Carolina senator won re-election Tuesday and credits Trump for helping push his campaign across the finish line. Now, Graham is standing behind the president.

As some states continue to count ballots, Graham says the president’s team has every right to challenge the results.

“He’s not undercutting American democracy by suggesting irregularities occurred. He’s got to eventually make the case specifically that something bad happened and let the American people determine how credible that is,” Graham said.

Graham believes the election ends with a concession speech or a court challenge.

Depending on the outcome of the presidential election, Graham says he would like to see another pandemic relief bill happen by January.

“We need a big package,” Graham said. “We need to increase capabilities for schools and hospitals. We need money for people who can’t fully go back to work,” added Graham. The senator does not want to shut the economy down but acknowledges that until there’s a vaccine the country will be struggling.

While Graham says the election isn’t over yet, if Vice President Biden wins, he says he deserves a cabinet. The senator says he will work with the Biden administration as he selects people for certain positions within the cabinet.

“I’ll give my input but there may be some people I just can’t vote for,” Graham said.

Graham says he will work with Biden where he can.

“I’ll be a solid conservative and fight like hell for stopping a radical agenda but also recognizing if Biden wins he’s President and work with him where I can,” Graham said.

If the Republicans keep control of the Senate, Graham is in line to be the budget chairman.

“The fate of the Senate depends on Georgia so I’ll be sending money over to them,” added Graham. He says he’ll make the trip to Georgia if he’s needed.

