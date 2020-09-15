Senate race heats up as Tillis, Cunningham have first debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In recent weeks, polls have shown the race between Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham have been a virtual tie, but a new one released today from WRAL in Raleigh shows Cunningham has a four-point lead.

On Monday night, the candidates took part in their first of three debates in Raleigh where several key issues came to the forefront.

Cunningham said tonight he’s hesitant about taking a vaccine if it were ready by the end of the year, citing corruption in Washington.

Senator Tillis said he has “no doubt” it would be safe. The COVID-19 pandemic dominated much of Monday’s debate between Republican Senator Thom Tillis and democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

They talked about president trump’s handling of the situation in the early days.

“We lost very valuable time. Public health experts can point to that. We lost very valuable time,” Cunningham said.

“We lost very valuable time because china refused to share information with us,” said Tillis.

They disagreed over whether they’d take a COVID-19 vaccine if it’s approved by the end of the year.

‘Yes, I would be hesitant. But, I’m going to ask a lot of questions. I think that’s incumbent on all of us right now in this environment with the way we’ve seen politics intervening in Washington,” Cunningham said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“We just heard the candidate for U.S. Senate look in the camera and tell 10 million North Carolinians he would be hesitant to take a vaccine. I think that that’s irresponsible,” Tillis said.

They met as congress remains deadlocked over a new stimulus bill. Last week, Senate Republicans took up but failed to pass a smaller bill than what House Democrats passed.

“It’s a shame you’d vote against it for other priorities that we could fight on another day,” Tillis said.

“Let me be absolutely clear here. There’s been a bill sitting on mitch McConnell’s and your desk since earlier this year, and I have some issues with that bill as well,” Cunningham said in response.

They also discussed recent protests, both acknowledging systemic racism exists. However, they did disagree on reforms to law enforcement.

“Cal Cunningham supports something that’s called eliminating qualified immunity. What that tells every police officer,” Tillis said.

Cunningham responded, saying that’s just not true.

“When law enforcement agents can and cannot be sued, they don’t understand. The public doesn’t understand. We need to statutize what is permissible and what is not permissible,” Cunningham said.

Both candidates said they support the state’s mail-in voting system. The president has raised doubts and even suggested people try to vote twice.

Senator Tillis said he already requested an absentee ballot. Cunningham plans to vote in person during early voting.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE