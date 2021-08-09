Senate overcomes latest hurdle, one step closer to passing infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill is one step closer to the finish line after Senators worked into the night for two weekends in a row to carve out a deal that Democrats and Republicans feel confident could pass.

“We have plowed through,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Schumer and the rest of the Senate worked through the weekend, adding amendments to the bill.

“We will move forward to wrap this up as expeditiously as possible,” Schumer said.

The bill would allocate $550 billion in new spending for the nation’s physical infrastructure.

The Senate is almost at the finish line to pass their $550 billion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill. I sat down with @SenThomTillis to find out what piece of the pie North Carolina will get. Tillis said this legislation will be a win for NC’s infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/HiiLKJ7md3 — Emma Withrow (@emma_withrow) August 9, 2021

“We as a nation need to invest in our infrastructure,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

Romney says both Democrats and Republicans want to invest in roads, bridges, railways, broadband and water.

“All these elements and more are addressed in this bipartisan infrastructure agreement,” Romney said.

But Democrats are pushing to marry this infrastructure package to their $3.5 trillion budget bill, focused on climate change, paid leave and health care.

“The two-track process is moving along. It’s been a process that has been a very good process. It’s taken a while but it’s going to be worth it,” Schumer said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) echoed this sentiment, which makes some Republican lawmakers worry about the future of the infrastructure bill in the House.

The Senate is expected to vote on the infrastructure package Monday night or Tuesday morning.