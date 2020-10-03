Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Sen. Thom Tillis has tested positive for COVID-19.
Tillis’ announcement came just hours after President Donald Trump was taken to a Maryland military hospital with the virus.
Tillis says he is not experiencing any symptoms and feels well.
“COVID is a very contagious virus. If you were exposed or start to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested,” the Senator wrote on Twitter.
Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, who debated Tillis Thursday night, tweeted saying he’s wishing Tillis a quick recovery and is thinking of Tillis and his family.
Cunningham also said that because he was on the debate stage with Tillis, he will get tested for the virus as well.
In a statement, the Tillis campaign said staffers who were exposed to the Senator this week are now in quarantine and will also receive tests in the coming days. They have shut down their Charlotte campaign headquarters and are pausing all in-person campaign events.
