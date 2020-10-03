Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for COVID-19

In this Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, photo, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis responds to questions during an interview in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Sen. Thom Tillis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tillis’ announcement came just hours after President Donald Trump was taken to a Maryland military hospital with the virus.

Tillis says he is not experiencing any symptoms and feels well.

“COVID is a very contagious virus. If you were exposed or start to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested,” the Senator wrote on Twitter.

Tonight my COVID-19 test came back positive. I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well. COVID is a very contagious virus. If you were exposed or start to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested. pic.twitter.com/fwc826dkvQ — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 3, 2020

Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, who debated Tillis Thursday night, tweeted saying he’s wishing Tillis a quick recovery and is thinking of Tillis and his family.

Cunningham also said that because he was on the debate stage with Tillis, he will get tested for the virus as well.

I'm wishing @SenThomTillis a quick recovery following his positive COVID-19 test, and am thinking of him and his family.



Because I was with Senator Tillis recently on the debate stage, I will also get tested. — Cal Cunningham (@CalforNC) October 3, 2020

In a statement, the Tillis campaign said staffers who were exposed to the Senator this week are now in quarantine and will also receive tests in the coming days. They have shut down their Charlotte campaign headquarters and are pausing all in-person campaign events.

