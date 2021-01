Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington. Graham said Thursday that the president must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(WSPA) – Sen. Lindsey Graham will hold a virtual news conference this morning where he is expected to discuss several topics during his congressional update with South Carolina media.

The news conference will be held at around 11:45 a.m.

WSPA plans to stream the news conference here on WSPA.com, as well as on our Facebook page.