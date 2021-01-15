Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks out against impeachment of President Trump

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Senator Lindsey Graham held a virtual press conference today and stressed his disapproval for the impeachment efforts of President Trump after he leaves office.

Graham called the impeachment of Trump a horribly bad idea as well as unconstitutional. Graham said he disagrees with Trump’s actions and rhetoric leading up to the Capitol Riot, and thinks the rioters should be prosecuted to the fullest extent, but in terms of prosecuting the President Graham adamantly disagrees.

“I don’t believe the words of the president were criminal; I think they were a big mistake,” Graham said.

When asked about his relationship with Trump, Graham described him as a friend. On Tuesday the Senator flew down to Texas on Airforce One with the President to view the progress of the border wall being built.

“It’s my job to help Trump when I can,” Graham said.

Senator Graham said he plans on attending Joe Biden’s inauguration next week and also plans on working with the administration in a variety of areas.

The first job to tackle is the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, which the Biden Administration has recently come up with a new package that would provide struggling Americans with $2,000 checks for some much needed economic relief. Graham said there are parts of the package he will definitely support but others not so much.

“We’re not gonna bail out a bunch of poorly run blue states in the name of COVID relief,” the Senator said.

In terms of election fraud allegations Graham said he accepts the outcome of the election, but noted that mail-in voting does have some issues that need to be sorted out for the future.

Overall Graham told Republicans to stand down, the election is over, and said Democrats need to stop their impeachment efforts, saying it will only further divide our country.