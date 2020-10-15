Sen. Lindsey Graham slammed after referring to slavery as ‘good old days’

WASHINGTON (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Lindsay Graham is under fire after referring to segregation as the “good old days.” The South Carolina senator made the comment during yesterday’s Supreme Court hearings.

In a short clip circulating social media, you hear Graham asking Judge Amy Coney Barrett if she is aware of efforts to go back to the “good old days” of slavery.

Immediately people took to Twitter, including Graham’s democratic opponent Jaime Harrison in disgust.

“Slavery as the good ole’ days? It’s all wrong. Slavery happened in the past but for him to make a statement as such and try to retract it, it’s saying he already felt that way in his mind,” Tony Ingram said.

Senator Graham says he was just being sarcastic.

“If anybody was listening to who I am and what I said, you know it was with deep sarcasm that I suggested some legislative body would yearn for the good old days of slavery. The point in trying to make is there’s nobody in the legislative arena that wants to take us back to that dark period in American history,” Graham said.

He went on to say that he represents South Carolina which is comprised of 31 percent of African American voters and he says he wants everybody to move forward.

Some voters say they took what he said literally.

“My initial reaction was I’m not really sure who he was talking about that it was good for, except people like him who live in a bubble and don’t deal with reality or any kind of other people or diversity in their life at all,” John Rimer said.

“Those little comments can you imagine if he would publicly make a comment like that. Imagine what he would say behind closed doors,” another voter said.

Although people were upset about the comment, some admit they don’t think it will change people’s decision when it comes to voting.

“I think, unfortunately, South Carolina has known who Lindsey Graham is for a very long time and even when you have things out there like ‘use my words against me,’ people still don’t hear it because they live in an echo chamber,” Rimer said.

With election season in full swing, voters in South Carolina say they’re paying attention.

