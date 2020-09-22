Sen. Graham SCOTUS flip-flop a ‘political power play,’ political expert says

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Supreme Court flip-flop is a “pure unadulterated political power play,” according to a local political expert.

“They have the votes. They control the White House. They control the Senate. Republicans can do whatever they want,” said Catawba College political science professor Dr. Michael Bitzer. “And that’s pretty much the dynamic that Lindsey Graham and other Republicans are saying today.”

Protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court Monday with some holding a sign saying, “We can’t sleep so neither should Lindsey.” Demonstrators banged drums outside the South Carolina senator’s home and called him a “hypocrite.” They urged Graham to delay filling the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after the next president can make the nomination.”

It’s a position Graham himself took in 2016 when he refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, until after the election.

“If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first time, you can say, ‘Lindsey Graham said let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,’ and you can use my words against me, and you’d be absolutely right,” Graham said in 2016.

He double-downed on that stance in 2018.

“If an opening [in the Supreme Court] comes in the last year of President Trump’s term and the primary process has started, we’ll wait until the next election. “And I’ve got a pretty good chance of being the Judiciary [Committee Chairman]…”

“You’re on the record,” a moderator interrupted him.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“Yeah,” Graham replied in a video-recorded forum at the Atlantic Festival. “Hold the tape.”

In a letter, Graham explained that unlike in 2016, Republicans now control the senate and the presidency.

“[A]fter the treatment of Justice Kavanaugh I now have a different view of the judicial-confirmation process,” Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote to his Democratic colleagues.

“I am certain if the shoe were on the other foot,” he added, “you would do the same.”

The Republicans likely have the votes needed to fill the seat, Dr. Bitzer believes. The question is whether the process starts before or after the election. The president is expected to name his Supreme Court nominee by the end of the week.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE