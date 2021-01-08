Sen. Graham: President’s actions ‘were the problem’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– It was a stunning rebuke from one of President Trump’s fiercest loyalists.

“When it comes to accountability the president needs to understand his actions were the problem not the solution,” the South Carolina senator told reporters Thursday during a news conference.

Graham praised the president’s time in office but says his legacy is “tarnished” by what happened at the Capitol. Before the insurrection at the Capitol, the president held a “Save America March” where he told protesters they will “never take back our country with weakness.” Graham called that “unseemly” and said it went too far.

He said efforts to undermine the election need to stop.

“There’s been a constant effort by people in the president’s legal team to provide misinformation, to distort the facts, to make accusations that cannot be proven. That needs to stop,” Graham said. “Joe Biden is the legitimate president-elect of the United States.”

Graham is calling for a joint task force to investigate security lapses. He called on the sergeant at arms of the senate to resign.

“The first thing that has to happen is to hold those accountable for failing to defend the nation’s Capitol while the Congress was in session,” he said.

Graham, like Rep. Alma Adams (D-Charlotte) asked why the National Guard was present in riot gear for Black Lives Matter protests but were not present Wednesday, despite knowing for weeks that this could happen. He says it is an intelligence failure of the “highest proportions.”

“Why weren’t you as prepared this time around?,” he asked. “They could have blown the building up. They could have killed us at all. They could have destroyed the government. People coming through the windows had backpacks as big as my desk on the senate. They should have been challenged. Warning shots should have been fired and lethal force should have been used once they penetrated the seat of government. Those backpacks could have had bombs, chemical agents, weapons. We dodged a major bullet yesterday. If this is not a wakeup call, I do not know what is.”

He said Wednesday’s insurrection was the work of “domestic terrorists” not patriots.

“How embarrassed and disgusted I am that the United States Capitol could be taken over by domestic terrorists,” he said. “The question for the country is how could that happen 20 years after 9/11?”

Graham says he will work to get whatever resources are needed to ensure the thousands of people who stormed the Capitol are arrested.

“Sedition may be a charge for some of these people,” said Graham. “Using violence will not advance your cause, it will only lead to your incarceration.”

“Anarchy shall not reign,” he added. “The constitution controls. Not the mob.”

