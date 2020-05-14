Sen. Burr’s cellphone seized after FBI serves warrant as part of stock trade investigation

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 16: Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) leaves after a closed hearing before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee May 16, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing titled, “Evaluating the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent Elections.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (FOX 8 WGHP) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized Sen. Richard Burr’s cellphone as part of an investigation into stock trades the senator made around the start of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Burr turned over his phone after agents served a search warrant at his Washington-area home.

On Feb. 13, Burr and his wife sold 33 stocks valued between $628,000 and $1.7 million, according to Senate records.

As chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Burr received classified briefings on the spread of the coronavirus, CNN reported.

He said he made the trades based solely on public information, not information he received from the committee, and he asked the Senate Ethics Committee to review the sales after they were made public.

FOX 8 reached out to the senator’s office. They declined to comment.