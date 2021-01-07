Sen. Burr: ‘the President bears responsibility’ for riots at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — North Carolina Senator Richard Burr is speaking out against the events that unfolded Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, saying that President Trump “bears responsibility for today’s events”.

Burr went on to say that Trump has fueled events as such by promoting “unfounded conspiracy theories.”

“It is past time to accept the will of the American voters and to allow our nation to move forward.

President Trump continued his attack on the 2020 U.S. election results, even as rioters took to the Capitol amid the Electoral Vote certification.

In a tweet as Washington D.C. went under a curfew after supporters of the president barged into the Capitol and attacked police, Trump suggested that such events are a consequence of what he says happens when a “landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away”.

“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!,” Trump’s tweet read.

In an earlier video statement, the president continued to say the election was stolen from him but he called for peace. The video has since been removed from Facebook.

Twitter has since flagged and removed the president’s aforementioned tweet as a claim of election fraud and locked him out of his account for 12 hours.

“Let me be clear: these actions are not a defense of this country, but an attack on it,” Burr wrote in his statement.

Burr, who currently serves as one of North Carolina’s Republican Senators will not seek re-election in 2022.

