Second teen charged with murder of 16-year-old boy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A second teen has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.

Police say on Friday, Nov. 27, they arrested a 15-year-old boy for the murder of Joshua Clawson.

Clawson was found with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 20. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A 16-year-old girl was identified as a suspect and taken into custody on Sunday, Nov. 22. She was charged with murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The 15-year-old has also been charged with murder and is being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective Washington, the lead detective on the case, or another homicide unit detective.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

