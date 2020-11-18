Second suspect arrested in Brooks’ Sandwich House murder charged in several other violent crimes, homicides

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Last December, the co-owner of Brooks Sandwich Shop in NoDa, Scott Brooks, was shot and killed outside his business.

Nearly one year later, a second suspect charged in his killing is sitting behind bars, and we’ve learned that man may be responsible for many more murders.

This second arrest serves as great news for the family of Scott Brooks, but it also helped uncover the murder spree Terry Connor Jr. and Steven Staples went on during December 2019 and January of this year.

“Evil has no color. You deal with it day to day and you hope for the best,” said David Brooks, the brother of Scott Brooks.

Staying hopeful is what helped David and his family get to the day they’re seeing justice for Scott, who was active in the NoDa community until his life was taken on Dec. 9 while opening his popular sandwich shop.

“In case like this, at least something’s happened close to the anniversary. It brings a little more justice to the family. Not only me, but my sister-in-law and her son too,” David said.

Police say they combed through evidence and worked with the community. Since the beginning, they knew it was two suspects they were looking for.

In March of this year, Connor was the first to be arrested for Brooks’ murder, followed today by Staples who was already in jail on other murder charges.

“They’ve all been charged with robberies that resulted in murders. So clearly, they were partners-in-crime. They were robbing people and taking people’s lives as part of these robberies,” CMPD Lt. Bryan Crum said.

Connor and Staples are also charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery in the case of Asa Shannon and Siojvon Joseph.

Police found them dead in a car on Atando Avenue in January. Evidence also tied staples to two other murders–Anthony Leaks on Elliott Drive in Charlotte and a 23-year-old in Hickory. To top it off, Staples is facing kidnapping and robbery charges in Cabarrus County for a home invasion.

“It just seems senseless. Every single one of us in the homicide unit have really just scratched our heads trying to understand what would lead to de-senseless crimes. Just such a horrible spat of violence, in such a short period of time,” Crum said.

Staples is set to see a judge in December, while Connor is set for January.

