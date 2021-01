CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A second homicide has been reported in north Charlotte this afternoon.

The victim was found in the 2100 block of Madrid Street. Police are continuing to investigate and no additional information has been released at this time.

An earlier homicide took place Friday afternoon in southwest Charlotte where one man was found dead.

No suspects or arrests have been identified in either case at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for updates.