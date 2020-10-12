Second homicide investigation underway in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police are investigating a second homicide in north Charlotte. This was the second fatal shooting in Charlotte Monday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of Dundeen Street and Campus Street where one person was pronounced dead.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

FOX 46 is headed to the scene to gather more details. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

LIVE FROM DUNDEEN AND CAMPUS

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE