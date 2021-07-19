Search warrant leads to 3 arrests in Albemarle drug bust

(left to right) Jordan Williams, Xee Xiong and Dewitt Williams

ALBERMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people have been arrested after an investigation search warrant found a large amount of drugs and cash at an Albemarle home.

On July 15, detectives with the Albemarle Police Department along with the help of N.C. SBI and Norwood Police Department conducted a search warrant at 222 S. Morrow Avenue.

Detectives found and seized 65 grams of meth, 41 grams of marijuana, 1 gram of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and $3,034 in U.S. currency.

As a result of the search, two men and a woman were arrested and charged.

26-year-old Jordan Williams was charged with trafficking meth, conspire to traffic meth, PWISD meth, PWISD marijuana, maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Stanly County Jail and received a $300,000 secured bond.

Xee Xiong, 33, was charged with PWISD meth and received a $5,000 secured bond for her released.

Dewitt Williams, 63, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of meth, fentanyl and maintaining a dwelling. He received a $25,000 secured bond.