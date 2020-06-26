Search underway for 2 escaped inmates in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A search is underway for two correctional center inmates after the pair reportedly escaped from a facility in Catawba County Thursday night.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Nhia Vue and 35-year-old Juan McDonald were seen at the correctional center around 9 p.m. before disappearing from the facility.

Vue is described as being around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 183 pounds with a thin build. He has black hair and brown eyes. McDonald, who also has black hair and brown eyes, is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 181 pounds with a thin build.

Vue was serving time for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a felon. His previous convictions involved drugs, breaking and entering, and larceny. He was due to be released in 2025.

McDonald was serving time for speeding to elude arrest, breaking and entering and stealing a car. He was arrested and convicted in 2018 and was due to be released in November.

Anyone who spots the two inmates is asked to call local police immediately or the Catawba County Correctional Center at 828-466-5521.