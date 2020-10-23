‘Remain alert’: Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Chester

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be alert and lock their doors after an inmate escaped in Chester on Friday.

Deputies, Chester City PD, and SLED are currently searching for Bradley Bianco in the Gayle Mills area of Chester.

Bianco escaped the Chester County Detention Center. Authorities said he is a 6-foot-tall, bi-racial man who is 29-years-old. Bianco was last seen wearing a highlighter yellow shirt, blue jeans with blue basketball shorts underneath, and no shoes.

“People in the area are to remain on alert and aware of their surroundings while ensuring doors are locked. Although we have no information that Bianco is armed, he has exhibited violence in the past while fleeing from law enforcement,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.

If you have any information regarding Bianco’s location, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

