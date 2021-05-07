Search: Driver of white SUV hit and killed NC woman, left the scene

Carolyn Locklear died after being struck by the SUV (Photo: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

ROBESON CO, N.C. (WBTW) – State troopers are looking for the driver of an SUV who hit and killed a Robeson County woman early in the morning and left the scene.

Carolyn Locklear, 58, of Shannon, died after being struck by the SUV on Old Lowery Road in Red Springs between the Thunder Valley Racetrack and the Sun-do, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are looking for a white compact SUV, possibly a Kia, with damage to the front right corner, missing a headlight and missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or hit and run is asked to contact the Robeson County Highway Patrol Office at 910-618-5555.