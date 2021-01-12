Search continues for suspects involved in 3 separate Rock Hill shootings

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Rock Hill Police are looking for suspects linked to three overnight shootings.

Multiple shots were fired in three separate neighborhoods. The first happened around 9:45 p.m. and one of the bullets went through the wall and into a room where a 14-year-old sleeps.

Neighbors we talked to are thankful no one got hurt, and so are the police, but, they say these drive by shooting have got to stop before it’s too late.

“I heard a lot of gunshots as I slept and got up—I had to hit the floor because I didn’t know where it was coming from,” one neighbor told FOX 46.

She did not want to show her face out of fear she could become a target for talking.

“You’re scared because you could be the innocent bystander. That’s what I fear the most. I have five grandkids.”

She says it’s not the first time she’s heard gunshots go off in her Rock Hill neighborhood.

“We don’t want a next time, we want to put an end to it and find these perps so we don’t have to worry about it,” said Lt. Michael Chavis with the Rock Hill Police Department.

Chavis says over the course of about six hours, officers responded to three shootings where bullets hit homes. Each time, Chavis says the suspects got away.

On Liberty Street, a bullet entered through a 14-year-old’s bedroom and hit the mirror of a medicine cabinet.

On Friedheim Road, three bullets hit the outside of a home, and around 4:30 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue, two shots hit a home.

“We were very fortunate no one was actually struck. If it did occur, we would be having a very different conversation right now,” Chavis said.

The shootings happened just a few miles away from each other, but police don’t believe they are related. This neighbor hopes the peace and quiet returns to her street.

“It’s got to come to a stop. A complete stop,” she said.

The people who pulled the triggers in each of these cases are facing some serious charges once they are found. Police are asking anyone in these three neighborhoods to come forward.

