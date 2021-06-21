Search continues for suspects in York County Juneteenth shooting

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On a day that was meant to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States, there was a shooting during a Juneteenth celebration event in Clover.

Now, deputies with The York County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the gunmen involved.

“Very quiet. Family oriented. Everybody here is family some kind of way,” said Terrence Watson.

He’s lived in this neighborhood for at least 20 years and says he never thought he’d hear gunshots outside his home.

“No, there’s no crime over here. I can park my car, unlock it and sleep on the porch all night with no problem. It’s like old country, ” he said.

But on Saturday, crime was at his doorstep.

York County Sheriff’s Office says at least three people were shot at a Juneteenth celebration in Clover around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of Oakridge Road and Bellaire Circle in the Oakridge community.

One of the victims was a juvenile who was shot in the head.

Watson says when he heard the shots, he knew the suspects weren’t from the area because of the quiet nature.

“Somebody not from around here is shooting for no reason,” Watson said.

Despite the irregular shooting happening right outside his home, he’ll still maintain the same thought.

“Aint no crime,” he says.

The neighborhood is tight knit community who have been living there since the 1970s and 1980s.

They say the Juneteenth event is normally just fun and laughter, but this time it took a turn. Now they hope the suspect is found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York County Sheriff’s Office.