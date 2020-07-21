Search continues for suspect who beat, sexually assaulted 69-year-old Alexander County woman

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 69-year-old Alexander County woman said she woke up to a man sexually assaulting and beating her. Now, Sheriff Chris Bowman is urging residents to stay vigilant and lock their doors as the suspect remains on the run.

“It’s years, several years since we had a home invasion of this type–this serious,” Sheriff Bowman said.

Early Sunday morning near Millersville and Liberty Church Road in Taylorsville, a 69-year-old woman was awoken by a man beating and sexually assaulting her. She told deputies all the lights were off so she couldn’t see his face, but he was wearing a hoodie.

“She had been hit in the face. Her eye was swelling up, nearly closed and she went to the hospital to be checked.”

Bowman believes the suspect ran away from the home. He says they went door to door this morning asking neighbors if they had heard or seen anything suspicious overnight and if anyone had surveillance footage in the area.

One resident who’s lived in the community for two years says he’s alarmed by the news.

“It’s scary. Especially since my wife and kid are home during the day when I’m at work. We will be protecting ourselves from that,” neighbor Marvin Jones said.

At this time there are no leads on who this mystery man may be, but Sheriff Bowman is sure they will catch him.

“Something like this is uncalled for, and we’re going to do our best, like I told her and her family, our best to find this person and I think we will and prosecute to the fullest.”

FOX 46 was also able to speak with some family members who didn’t want to go on camera, but say the woman is recovering and they hope whoever did this comes forward.