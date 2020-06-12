Search continues for suspect accused of throwing firework at officer during protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD says a man launched a soda-can sized firework at officers in Uptown Charlotte on the second night of the George Floyd protests.

“It should anger the protesters when things like this happen because it changes the narrative totally,”

The explosion caught the officer’s clothes on fire, giving him second-degree burns. Shrapnel struck him in the face and arm and he lost his earing for two days according to CMPD.

“I was shocked. I was shocked that someone would try to do that, even that someone would try to harm an officer in that way,”

Detective Adrian Johnson says protesters helped CMPD get the information they needed to send out these newly released photos of the suspect.

We’re trying to progress we don’t need outside agitators coming in messing up peaceful protests, we want people to be able to get their point across without guys like this messing it up.

Now, investigators are asking for protesters out marching on May 30 to continue to help put this man behind bars.

“We don’t need your name, where you live, don’t need a phone number from you, we just need his information so we can put him in jail where he needs to be,”

The CMPD officer had minor injuries in that attack. A $1,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600 if you can help.