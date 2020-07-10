Search continues for missing Charlotte man who disappeared 7 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who disappeared about seven days ago.

Devray Nelson, 38, left his residence on a bicycle on Thursday, July 2, around 2 p.m. After Nelson did not return home, a family member became concerned and contacted CMPD.

Nelson has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues. He is known to ride his bike in the area of Phillips Place and around the South Park Mall area.

Photo of Devray Nelson and stock photo of the bicycle he was known to ride. (CMPD)

Nelson may be trying to make his way to Statesville, NC. He has a prosthetic lower leg and walks with a distinctive heavy-footed gait. Nelson is approximately 5’1″ tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Nelson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a royal blue shirt, and a royal blue baseball cap.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Anyone with information on Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.