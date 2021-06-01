Search continues for driver who injured 2 CMPD officers in hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two officers are injured following a hit and run in Charlotte over the weekend. They’re expected to be okay, but CMPD is still looking for the driver responsible.

We’re still waiting to hear from CMPD exactly what happened.

The officers were working off duty on 5th Street when they were hit by a car. We are is still working to confirm what lead up to the collision.

At least one area business captured the incident on camera and someone who saw the video told FOX 46 that the officer went flying when someone hit him from behind. The driver also hit another officer and didn’t stop.

Officer Justin Davies had cuts on his head, bruises and a mild concussion.

CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings sent out a tweet later that night asking people to keep the officers in their thoughts.

FOX 46 is still waiting on a police report from CMPD.