SCOTUS denies Sierra Club request for U.S. Fish and Wildlife to disclose environmental documents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett issued her first decision from an oral argument since she took the bench in October.

She rejected a records request by the environmental organization, Sierra Club. Justice Barrett found in favor of petitioners, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service (hereinafter, “Services”).

This all began in 2011 when the Environmental Protection Agency proposed a rule regarding endangered species. A law, aptly named the Endangered Species Act of 1973, required the EPA to consult with the Services before proceeding with the implementation of the rule.

The Services began consulting with the EPA in 2012 and this continued until March 2014 when the EPA sent the Services a proposed rule which was significantly different from a 2013 version.

At some later point, the Sierra Club made Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to the Services for records related to their consultations with the EPA. Thousands of documents were turned over except those the Services cited as protected by the “deliberative process privilege.”

FOIA says federal agency documents must be disclosed unless the documents fall under an exception. There are nine exceptions including familiar ones such as Attorney-Client, Work Product, and Deliberative Process.

This case holds the deliberative process protects opinions that “are both pre-decisional and deliberative, even if the drafts reflect the agencies’ last views about a proposal.”