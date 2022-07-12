CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the average person, you have to realize that the pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope are a look back in time. The light that comes from its images took 13,000,000,000 (that’s 13 billion) years to get to Earth.

And for those who have awaited those images, “it’s absolutely incredible,” said Dashawn Watts. Watts, along with his son Kaden, attended a watch party event at the Schiele Museum in Gastonia. The event is the only one in the Charlotte area, and one of a hundred across the country.

The pictures, released Tuesday, are indeed from the very distant past, and may inspire awe. The work to get the pictures has been a task for scientists. The $10 billion observatory in space, however, is giving a clearer picture of the universe than before.

“It’s so much better than Hubble (Space Telescope) ever was, and that’s because our technology has grown,” said Candice Jordan with Schiele Museum.

One example of the technology change is the exposure time for the pictures to be taken. To get one picture from deep space, the Hubble Telescope would take 11 days for the picture to properly take. For the Webb Telescope, it takes just a little over 12 hours.

There is also a Charlotte connection to one of the images released Tuesday. Dr. Chris Mullis, a Providence Day School alumni, who lives in Charlotte and has a degree in astrophysics, first confirmed the existence of a galactic cluster through an optical image. That same galactic cluster was featured in the new images released by NASA through the Webb Telescope.