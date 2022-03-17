(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The most powerful rocket in the world, dubbed the mega moon rocket by NASA, will be unveiled for the first time on Thursday at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA crews will move the Space Launch System (SLS), the agency’s largest rocket since Saturn V, to Launch Complex 39B at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Thursday. The $23 billion rocket, in various forms, will go on its first test flight in May.

Thursday’s rollout of the SLS will involve a crawler-transporter, a six-million pound diesel-powered tracked platform that will carry the rocket from NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building to the launch pad 4.2 miles away.

The crawler-transporter is the same mobile platform that carried Apollo-Saturn V rockets and Space Shuttles to their launch positions, and it has the same top speed for the job as it did a half-century ago – one mile per hour.

The rollout is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Eastern, with the trip to 39B expected to take six to 12 hours.

The 350-foot SLS is made up of a core stage, covered in reddish spray foam similar to the coating on the Space Shuttle’s external fuel tanks, all to hold tons of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen fueling four powerful engines recycled from the shuttle program.

The core stage is bracketed by two solid rocket boosters – also leftover from the shuttle program – to help lift the heavy payload into space. In the case of Artemis 1, the payload, with a second stage, is a test version of the Orion capsule to be used on future manned missions.

The Artemis 1 mission platform will also launch a series of compact “CubeSats,” designed to conduct experiments in space outside of Earth orbit. Its Orion capsule will then circle the moon for 20 days, including a six-day period in a “distant retrograde orbit,” an elliptical path that will send the spacecraft thousands of miles past the moon on each end.



In this image provided by NASA, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building before rolling out to Launch Complex 39B for the first time, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Ahead of NASA’s Artemis I flight test, the fully stacked and integrated SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft will undergo a test launch to verify systems and practice countdown procedures for the first launch. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

A section of the Artemis rocket with the Orion space capsule is seen inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Artemis will launch the next generation of deep space operations, including missions on and around the Moon. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A section of the Artemis rocket with the Orion space capsule is seen inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Artemis will launch the next generation of deep space operations, including missions on and around the Moon. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The first flight will be followed in May 2024 by Artemis 2, the first mission with astronauts on board – four astronauts to be precise. They will spend ten days in space, including nearly two days in a long elliptical orbit around the Earth. The crew will then fly on a course that will have them on a figure-eight course around the backside of the Moon before returning to Earth. The second mission will be dedicated to testing the Orion life support, communications, and navigation equipment while performing experiments over the entire ten-day voyage.

The first two missions are work-ups to Artemis 3, which NASA administrators say will happen no earlier than 2025. It will last around 30 days and include the Orion capsule, a small space station in Lunar orbit named Gateway, and a version of SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft that will land the first humans — two of them, including a woman astronaut — on the moon since Apollo 17 in November 1972. Artemis 3 will involve multiple SLS rocket launches, each one carrying different equipment needed to complete each phase of the mission.

In 2011, engineers, administrators and politicians began laying the groundwork for the SLS. Like a phoenix, it rose from the ashes of plans for a much more audacious program called Constellation, intended to return humans to the Moon by 2020 leading up to crewed voyages to Mars. Constellation was also intended to play a key role in completing the International Space Station. But the program, born in the early days of President George W. Bush’s Administration, did not survive the federal government’s budget realities in the Fall of 2009, and was canceled.

Instead, NASA shifted to the Space Launch System, a flexible rocket designed to use existing technologies and equipment as a basis for heavy-lift flights – manned and unmanned – to reach destinations far from low Earth orbit. Yet there were no definite plans from NASA or the White House for long-distance manned missions after the Space Shuttle program came to an end in 2011.

President Donald Trump arrival in the White House in prompted NASA officials to launch Artemis, the new moon program, in 2017. It incorporated elements planned for Constellation and the recycling-heavy SLS.

There is still uncertainty surrounding the progress of Artemis and the Space Launch System. First, Artemis, for a program designed to return humans to the moon and reach parts of space people have not gone to before, is flying under the public’s radar. Long-term support for the Artemis voyages – including the financial backing of Congress – will depend on getting more public attention. There’s also been criticism of the extensive use of older technologies in SLS, and the lack of competition from private industry to provide less expensive alternatives.

Despite the cloud of questions hanging over SLS, NASA will have a full plate of tests with their new rocket before its May launch. It includes a “wet dress rehearsal,” where crews will fill the core stage with its fuel, run drills of steps involved in a launch, then drain the super-cooled liquids from the tanks. That measure will help prepare NASA launch and flight teams for emergencies they hope to avoid when they really do “light the candle,” to paraphrase the agency’s first human in space, Alan Shepard.