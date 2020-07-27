Hubble telescope captures stunningly clear image of summertime on Saturn

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured this image of Saturn on July 4, 2020. This image is taken as part of the Outer Planets Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL) project. OPAL is helping scientists understand the atmospheric dynamics and evolution of our solar system’s gas giant planets. In Saturn’s case, astronomers continue tracking shifting weather patterns and storms. (Credits: NASA, ESA, A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center), M.H. Wong (University of California, Berkeley), and the OPAL Team)

The Hubble Telescope captured a clear image of the ringed planet on July 4.

Summertime on Earth is a little different than summer on Saturn.

The Hubble Space Telescope captured a remarkably clear image of the ringed planet on July 4, when the planet was 839 million miles from Earth, according to a statement from NASA.

The image shows the rings in exceptional detail, while also highlighting “a number of small atmospheric storms” that come and go with each annual observation of the planet by the telescope.

“The banding in the northern hemisphere remains pronounced as seen in Hubble’s 2019 observations, with several bands slightly changing color from year to year,” NASA said in the statement. “The ringed planet’s atmosphere is mostly hydrogen and helium with traces of ammonia, methane, water vapor, and hydrocarbons that give it a yellowish-brown color.”

The reddish haze seen in the northern hemisphere could be due to increased heat from the sunlight, changing the circulation of the atmosphere or removing ices from aerosols, NASA suggested. Another idea is the increased sunlight during the summer months is changing the amounts of photochemical haze produced.

