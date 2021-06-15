Did you see it? US Space Force launches ‘national security payloads’ from NASA facility in Virginia, trail visible across East Coast

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WGHP) — It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a Minotaur?
On Tuesday, Northrop Grumman’s Minotaur 1 rocket launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island in Virginia.
This mission, dubbed NROL-111, marks the US Space Force’s third small launch mission. The U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise provided the launch services from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0B at Wallops Island.
For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list
It was carrying “three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office,” according to NASA.
Across the mid-Atlantic region and East Coast, people lucky enough to have clear skies had a chance to see the action overhead as the rocket successfully launched at 9:35 a.m.
NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility is NASA’s only owned and operated launch range.