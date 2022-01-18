A large asteroid just whizzed past Earth Tuesday

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Space enthusiasts are keeping a close eye on the skies Tuesday night. Around 4:51 EST an asteroid more than half a mile wide will be passing by Earth.

As Carole Holmberg, the manager of the Settlemyre Planetarium in Rock Hill explained to QCN, the fly-by may give scientists a better understanding of how to handle a future asteroid that comes too close to Earth.

“Asteroids come close to earth often, and they will eventually hit. Just ask the dinosaurs,” Holmberg said.

But Tuesday, January 18, 2022, is not that day, as Asteroid 7482 passes by the blue planet at a safe distance.

Holmberg said, “It’s classified as a potential hazardous asteroid.”

That’s because according to NASA, the asteroid whizzing by at even 1.2 million miles away is still relatively close.

“NASA and everyone is interested in preventing future asteroid or collisions and this is like a wake-up call,” Holmberg explained.

NASA is already on it.

The agency is already working on a mission to essentially knock an asteroid they’re already tracking off its course in September through the DART Program.

Holmberg said, “The DART program is going to have an impactor, something that’s going to hit the Moonlet – it’s not very big — of this asteroid and change its orbit perhaps as much as 90 seconds.”

Asteroid 7482 is about 2.5 times the height of the Empire State Building and traveling at more than 45,000 miles per hour. However, Holmberg said people shouldn’t expect to be able to see it with the naked eye.

“You’re gonna have to wait till after dark. The asteroid will be in the constellation Pisces,” she said, “You can see it using nearby stars and a star tracker, or a go-to telescope, even a backyard one.”

If you don’t have a telescope, there’s always the Hollywood approach.

“I might watch the movie Armageddon, just to see what a bunch of misfits and Bruce Willis can do,” joked Holmberg. For more information, please click here.