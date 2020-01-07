Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Air and Space
NASA begs spectators for astronaut launch: Please stay home!
Quake with 4.5 magnitude felt in Bulgaria’s capital
China sends survey team to Everest after season canceled
NASA goes private for 1st astronaut lunar landers in decades
Trump speculates that China released virus in lab ‘mistake’
More Air and Space Headlines
Alabama student names NASA’s first Mars helicopter
UN chief: Use pandemic to ‘rebuild our world for the better’
European doctors warn rare kids’ syndrome may have virus tie
NASA engineers build and ship new ventilator in 37 days
Look up! 3 planets to align right before Tuesday’s sunrise
Supermoon: This week’s full moon will be the biggest and brightest of the year
Super Worm Moon: Final supermoon of winter lights up the sky Monday night
Astronauts wanted: NASA looking to hire its next class of space explorers
Video
What is a ‘snow moon’? February’s first full moon will light up night sky over the weekend
Video
NASA’s alien planet hunter discovers its first Earth-sized planet in ‘habitable-zone’