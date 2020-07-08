SCDHEC rolls out COVID-19 Community Engagement Survey aiming to support COVID-19 response initiatives

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina’s healthcare leaders want to hear from you. They also want to make sure you have all the information you need. That’s why the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has launched a community survey on COVID-19.

The last time you traveled, symptoms you are experiencing and what precautionary measures you’re taking. It’s all part of South Carolina health department’s new community survey.

“You just have to educate yourself and know where you want to be without putting your life at risk or somebody else’s,” said Spartanburg Resident, Sherry Walker.

Spartanburg residents like Sherry Walker are all for the survey. Same goes for this upstate woman.

“It helps other people to realize, God’s not playing. He’s serious,” said Spartanburg Resident, Kitty Dooley.

Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control told 7 News, the survey is confidential, optional and is intended to provide information on the latest guidelines and best practices.

A local doctor weighed in on the survey with 7 News.

“I think it’s very important. We’re in North America, people like to travel and there hasn’t been any kind of restrictions or anything like that,” said Dr. Raabia Mirza

Dr. Mirza and her husband both work in the medical field. They told us, this kind of information is important at a time like this.

“Confidentiality and people’s privacy. I think if that is not compromised, I think from a pandemic point of view, especially since the virus is very volatile and we don’t know everything about it just yet, I think it might be a good idea to ask questions,” Dr. Mirza told us.

However, not everyone is on board.

“Honestly, it’s none of the government’s concern about what I’m doing,” Spartanburg Resident, Sarah Ives told us.

You can find more information from SCDHEC regarding the survey here:

“The survey is intended to engage citizens across the state, provide data regarding implementation of guidelines and best practices, and support planning and outreach efforts. Additionally, we provided some detail when we asked some of our questions, hoping to reinforce best practices and remind people where they can go for reliable information.”

If you are interested in participating in that survey, you can find a link to it below.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCCOVID-19?fbclid=IwAR1bbqRCR6ySVC9FHZI79reSncLojHEvySF5GNZgxrEZOpnVllqM3A1Qs-A