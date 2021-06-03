Scattered downpours, storms countinue overnight

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Scattered downpours and storms developed Thursday in a warm and humid air mass.

With a slow-moving cold front to the west, the chance of more showers and storms will continue overnight. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out. Damaging wind and/or hail are the main threats.

As the front slowly pushes east through the Carolinas Friday, a small storm chance will linger. Then, from the weekend through most of next week, we’ll be in a summer-like pattern of highs in the 80s, humid, with a few showers and storms possible each day.





Tonight: Lingering showers, t’storm. Low 68.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Isolated shower, t’storm. High 85.