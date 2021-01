SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Shelby Police are warning residents of scammers who are posing as police officers and calling community members, trying to solicit monetary donations.

According to the Shelby Police Department, the phone number is even showing their public number.

“Please do not disseminate any information to these individuals as we are not calling requesting monetary donations and this is a scam,” Shelby Police said. “Thank you and stay safe.”