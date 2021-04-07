Scam Alert: Cheating on homework leads to extortion scam, BBB says

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – College and high school students who hire “tutors” to complete their class assignments are finding themselves the victims of extortion cons.
BBB Scam Tracker has gotten reports about scam tutors who make money by threatening to report cheating students.
How the scam works
You are struggling in class and search online for a tutoring company that can help – not by
teaching you the material but by doing the work for you. Victims report paying a couple of
hundred dollars for “help” with assignments for math and technology classes.
As soon as you pay up, things don’t go as you expect. Instead of helping you complete your
homework, the company instead demands more money. They may claim it’s for “additional
research” or make another excuse.
When you refuse to pay, the “tutor” turns on you. They send threatening emails or text
messages claiming they will contact your school and expose you as a cheater. One victim
reported to Scam Tracker: “Once you ask for your money back, they will try to email your school
or teacher to tell them that you use them and they did your homework.”
How to avoid a homework helper scam
According to the BBB, hiring someone to complete your school assignments is cheating. But if you want to hire a tutor to help you understand the class material, follow these tips.
- Ask for referrals. Asking friends, family, and teachers if they have any recommendations. Some schools even offer Honor Society students as free or reduced-cost tutors, so asking at school is a great place to start.
- Check references. You should ask the individual tutor or tutoring service for references, and then contact them. It’s best to speak to at least three references. Ask about their experience with the tutor and what sort of results they saw. Decide availability and rates up front. While tutors may charge extra for additional sessions before a big test, this should all be discussed and negotiated upfront. Last minute surprises and demands are signs of a less-than-scrupulous business.