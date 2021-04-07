Scam Alert: Cheating on homework leads to extortion scam, BBB says

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – College and high school students who hire “tutors” to complete their class assignments are finding themselves the victims of extortion cons.

BBB Scam Tracker has gotten reports about scam tutors who make money by threatening to report cheating students.

How the scam works

You are struggling in class and search online for a tutoring company that can help – not by

teaching you the material but by doing the work for you. Victims report paying a couple of

hundred dollars for “help” with assignments for math and technology classes.

As soon as you pay up, things don’t go as you expect. Instead of helping you complete your

homework, the company instead demands more money. They may claim it’s for “additional

research” or make another excuse.

When you refuse to pay, the “tutor” turns on you. They send threatening emails or text

messages claiming they will contact your school and expose you as a cheater. One victim

reported to Scam Tracker: “Once you ask for your money back, they will try to email your school

or teacher to tell them that you use them and they did your homework.”

How to avoid a homework helper scam

According to the BBB, hiring someone to complete your school assignments is cheating. But if you want to hire a tutor to help you understand the class material, follow these tips.