Scaleybark Road community demands changes after series of crashes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Homeowners along Scaleybark Road want a solution to vehicle crashes on the road.

In the past few months, distracted drivers have crashed into power poles and others have crashed into backyards.

Just Saturday, Michelle Taylor says she heard a vehicle crash into a pole, but then watched it come straight at her yard. The driver said he allegedly fell asleep.

“He fell asleep and actually came off of Scaleybark, through two yards, through a telephone pole, and then up the hill behind me, through our fence and landed square in the middle of our swing set.”

No one was injured during the crash, but Taylor said crashes are a constant problem.

She said the community has expressed concerns to city leaders, but they’ve been told the street doesn’t qualify for safety measures, like speed humps.

“The city actually put a street calming project about four years ago. Scaleybark went through that process to be calmed,” Taylor explained. “They actually made it less straight. They put in some barriers in the centers, they put in bike lanes.”

Taylor said they were also told putting speed humps on the street because it wouldn’t be safe for emergency personnel.

A block away, Mark Nunn whose in-laws have stayed on the street for decades, says the traffic and speeding wasn’t bad until the beautification construction began.

He said, “People have had to navigate around these things and they’re not slowing down. They’re speeding up.”

FOX 46 reached out to Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) to see how many speed hump requests have been made about Scaleybark Road, and they said this: “There have been 4 traffic calming requests since 2017. Scaleybark is a Minor Thoroughfare so we are unable to treat it under the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program.

Typically, if a street does qualify based on classification, as well as, speed and volume, a petition would need to be completed. If a valid petition is returned with a minimum of 60% of the property owners signing, a 30-day appeal period is held for anyone to oppose the project.”

We also reached out to CMPD to see how many crashes have been reported along the road in the past year, but they didn’t have those numbers on-hand.

