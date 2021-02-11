SC working toward full reopening of schools

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina school districts are looking at plans to move all students back into the schools. Governor Henry McMcaster is pushing for schools to fully reopen meaning teachers and students in the same classroom at the same time.

Fort Mill and Chester County school districts are just two of several districts that are slowly phasing into a five-day school week.

Teachers see their students in person for at least three days in both districts. The districts both say they want to move back to full-time instruction, but they also want to do it safely.

“Obviously, we want to get our teacher vaccinated as soon as we can and we’re looking at every option we can for that. We’re looking to partner with our local medical facilities and anybody that’s out there that can help us out get vaccines in arms as soon as they’re available to us,” said Fort Mill School District Chief Communications Officer Joe Burke.

Chester County has been working on getting its students fully back in the classrooms since they came back from winter break. Superintendent Antwon Sutton says they’ve slowly started merging their hybrid cohorts into four-day instructional time.

Pre-K through second grade started their four-day week in the first week back. Sutton says two weeks later, third through fifth grades started their four-day instructional workweek.

On Monday, middle and high school hopped on board. Sutton says today, all students have been inside schools every day.

“[On] Fridays, we’ll still maintain remote until we have to switch over to five days per the Governor’s press conference, there’s a time frame where we have to shift to five days. So for us we’ll already be at four days so it’s just a matter, we’re just going to add on another day,” Superintendent Sutton said.

Sutton tells FOX 46 that the process has been smooth. The only thing he’s worried about is getting his teachers vaccinated so they feel comfortable inside the schools when the five-day plan goes into effect, but teachers aren’t next on the list to get their shots.

“All that staff in this district have a part in educating students so they all should be moved up on the list, they are putting themselves at risk in the class. We’re having more students in and more days so they should’ve been moved up on the list,” Sutton said.

Both Chester and Fort Mill school districts say they’re hoping the Governor changes his mind so that teachers will feel more comfortable in their classrooms.