SC woman celebrates 100th birthday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – On Sunday, Florence resident Doris Lewis celebrated her 100th birthday.

Lewis and her husband Allen Lewis Sr. came to Florence in 1965 to open their business, Central Oil & Supply. The business moved into the old A & P store on Palmetto Street, where the Montessori school is now located. She’s lived at The Manor Senior Living facility since October of 2019.

Family and friends celebrated Lewis’ birthday in a walk by setting. Staff brought her outside with blankets and a mask on so that the groups could see her.

“I’m flattered! I think about the days when I don’t see anybody and all of a sudden it’s a whole group out here,” Lewis says.

Cameron Lewis and his family drove from Brooklyn, NY to celebrate with his grandmother.

“Whatever it takes, you know it’s your grandmother’s 100th birthday. Not many people turn 100 and you definitely don’t turn 100 more than once so we were super happy to make the trip. It was amazing,” Cameron Lewis says.

Anne Lewis, Doris Lewis’ last granddaughter, spoke about the memories she has of her grandmother and why today is important to her.

“When I was growing up here, she would pick me up from school every single day. She was like my second parent. I cannot tell you what she means to me in words and to know that she’s still here. She’s still with us and she still has sound of mind is a huge blessing,” Anne Lewis says.

Doris Lewis is also set to get her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on January 25, 2021.