SC Walmart associates receive bonus, company hires thousands nationwide

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Walmart employees in South Carolina have received a bonus in their paychecks and the company says they’ve hired thousands.

Walmart officials say associates in the state received a bonus in their paychecks Thursday, adding up to $3.4 million statewide.

In all, Walmart gave associates $180 million in bonuses nationwide.

When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its workers serving on the front lines.

The company has also hired an additional 200,000 associates nationwide.