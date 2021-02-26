SC to lift COVID restrictions on alcohol sales, mass gatherings

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Starting Monday, there will no longer be limits on alcohol sales and mass gatherings won’t need to be approved in South Carolina.

Some towns and counties are still figuring out whether to lift their own restrictions. FOX 46 visited some of the bars and restaurants in Fort Mill. While many welcome the change, they say more advance notice would have been helpful.

Others say it’s just too soon. Either way, things are set to change at the start of next week.

“I would beg them, down in Columbia, to release information Monday-Thursday,” said Daniel Holmes with Towne Tavern Restaurant Co.

Holmes says the late notice he got Friday afternoon before a busy week is not enough time to get ready.

“We’ve already got scheduled up, prep for the next week, and the news out of Columbia has quite a big impact,” Holmes said.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says the changes come as a result of vaccinations. More of the most-at risk are getting vaccinated and he says the restrictions that have been in place for almost a year are no longer necessary.

South Carolina’s restrictions have been among the loosest in the country and it’s COVID-19 numbers, some of the highest.

“I would still warn people and businesses to respect the virus and wear the masks,” York County councilman William ‘Bump’ Roddey said.

Roddey himself had COVID-19.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“I don’t want to go back down that road, so I’m doing everything I can to keep myself and my family safe,” Roddey said.

His recommendations do not fall on deaf ears. The governor is still recommending limiting crowds to half capacity, mask wearing and social distancing.

Something you are still likely going to be seeing at many businesses.

“We’re still going to be looking for masks from our customers, our employees are, but we’re close, we’re close,” Holmes said.

It’s important to note here that the recommendations for crowd limits, social distancing and mask-wearing will be considered just that: Recommendations. But they are strong recommendations on that, because of the high COVID case counts.