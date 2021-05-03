SC senator pushes budget provision to prevent increases in paper mill emissions

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Senator Mike Johnson just passed a budget provison that would prevent an increase in emissions for any York County paper mill.

However, it may not help the South and North Carolina residents who need immediate change in the fight to clean their air of the foul odor emanating from the New Indy Paper Mill in Catawba, South Carolina.

Kerri Bishop, a Rock Hill resident recalls the rotten egg-like stench starting in December 2020. By February she was fed up and turned to Facebook to create a group.

Almost immediately Courtney Beltz, another Rock Hill resident, joined. Together they forged a powerful front and now a friendship. Membership increased steadily and recently more rapidly – at an alarming rate of hundreds per day. They currently have over 2000 members from both North and South Carolina – everyone in the path of the putrid smell.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The group’s aim is to see South Carolina implement odor laws; it currently has none.

And for North Carolina’s odor laws to cease making exceptions for paper plants like New Indy.

Senator Michael Johnson has been responsive to the group but says South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control and the EPA need to complete their investigations into the potential health impacts.

“Whether existing laws are sufficient to do that I’m going to let this play out. once we get there though I can promise you I’m going to introduce legislation that would not allow a company to literally run you out of your own home,” he said.

As for the “Concerned NC & SC Residents,” they will continue to climb the governmental ladder in search of someone in power willing to end this environmental and health crisis–now.